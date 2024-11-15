New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Friday chargesheeted six key people allegedly involved in the radicalisation of youths in Tamil Nadu for terrorist organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) to establish the Islamic Caliphate in India, according to an official statement.

The key conspirators are Dr Hameed Hussain, Ahmad Mansoor, Abdur Rahman, Mohamed Maurice, Khader Nawaz Sherif and Ahmed Ali, NIA said in a statement.

Also Read | BPSC TRE Results 2024: Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0 Results To Be Declared Soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How To Check Scores Online.

The conspiracy relates to the recruitment of Muslim youth and other activities by HuT to promote its violent jihadi ideology to establish the Islamic Caliphate in India, and to enforce the draft Islamic constitution of HuT founder Sheikh Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, it said.

NIA investigation revealed that the accused were key members of HuT, and they were tasked with organising recruitment drive meetings with religious heads/ulemas/imams.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Schools Mandate Face Masks, Restrict Outdoor Activities for Students Attending Classes Offline; Check Full Guidelines.

All the accused were in contact with their Pakistan-based HuT counterparts, and propagated their newsletters/articles regarding the violent secession of Kashmir with military assistance (Nusra) from Pakistan, the statement said.

They were provided incendiary articles published by the Central Media Office (CMO) of HuT to disseminate, it added.

As part of the conspiracy, the accused knowingly and deliberately disseminated false anti-national content and engaged in fostering disharmony between groups with the explicit objective of disturbing the national integration, sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, the probe agency said.

They were also actively involved in various acts preparatory to the commission of terror acts.

The case was originally registered by Tamil Nadu Police and subsequently taken over by NIA in Chennai.

In another case, a Bangladeshi national was on Thursday sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by the NIA special court in Kolkata in a terror conspiracy case.

The court found Rabiul Islam, a member of the proscribed terrorist organisation, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), guilty, it said.

The accused was also fined Rs 20,000 in the case, which has been under investigation by NIA since August 2021 after it took it over from West Bengal Police. Rabiul was among the five accused chargesheeted in the case by NIA, which found him actively involved in the JMB conspiracy to commit terror acts as part of the organisation's anti-India agenda, another statement by the agency said.

NIA investigations revealed that Rabiul infiltrated India and hatched a conspiracy to wage war against the country by recruiting and motivating Muslim youth, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)