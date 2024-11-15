New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key accused involved in the supply of illegal arms and ammunition to Manipur and other states across the country, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The chargesheet was filed against Solomona alias Hminga alias Lalmithanga, a resident of Mizoram, before the NIA special court here on Thursday, it said.

The NIA filed a case against Lalngaihawma, Lalmuanawma and others on December 26 last year, based on inputs that some Mizoram-based entities were part of a syndicate involved in trafficking of arms, ammunition, explosive etc., in the northeastern region of the country, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

Investigations had revealed that Solomona, along with Lalngaihawma, Lalmuanawma and others, was involved in the criminal conspiracy of procurement and supply of arms, ammunition and explosive material to Myanmar, and from there to Manipur, for use in violent disruptive activities aimed at promoting enmity among different groups, the statement said.

Solomona was found in possession of prohibited arms and ammunition without licence, it said.

He was also engaged in raising funds in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy and had purchased arms and ammunition for supplying the same for use in unlawful and terror activities in the northeastern states, as per the NIA findings.

