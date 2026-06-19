India News | NIA Chargesheets Second Accused in Andhra Explosives Seizure Case

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted a second accused in last year's Andhra Pradesh case linked to the recovery of explosives intended for use in terror acts.

In the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Vijayawada, accused Shaik Mansoor alias Mohammed Ali alias Vijayakumar has been named under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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A close aide and co-conspirator along with the earlier chargesheeted accused Shaik Amanulla alias Abubakar Siddique, Mohammad Ali was arrested in December 2025 in the case - RC-17/2025/NIA/DLI.

NIA, which had taken over the case from Andhra Pradesh Police, said a total of three accused, including Shaik Amanulla, have so far been arrested in the case.

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NIA said explosives and other incriminating materials were recovered from Shaik Amanulla's house, which led the agency to file NIA had chargesheet against him in February this year.

At the time of his arrest, Mohammad Ali was found living under a fictitious identity after absconding from Tamil Nadu in a bomb blast case of 1999, said the NIA.

As per the agency, Mohammad Ali had been living under the fake name of Shaik Mansoor in Rayachoty town of Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh, using fraudulently obtained government identity papers.

NIA chargesheet mentions that Mohammad Ali had been radicalised, recruited and trained in making bombs by Shaik Amanulla. "Mohammad Ali had assisted Amanulla in transporting explosives to a hideout in Rayachoty."

The agency also said that the two men had conspired to undertake targeted killings of leaders of a particular community to create terror among the people, and to further their nefarious agenda to establish shariya law in India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)