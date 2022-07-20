Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the Chanapora arms recovery case.

Of the nine places searched by the NIA, four were in Srinagar district and five in Pulwama district.

The searches conducted on Wednesday at the premises of the accused and suspects in the case have led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and other incriminating materials, the NIA said.

The case is linked to a case related to the conspiracy of carrying out terror activities in and around Srinagar, in which four accused persons were arrested and 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and an SUV were seized.

The case was registered initially at Chanapora Police Station in Srinagar and was re-registered by the NIA on June 18. (ANI)

