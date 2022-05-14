Srinagar, May 14 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at four locations in Kashmir Valley in connection with a terror conspiracy case and arrested two overground workers of The Resistance Force (TRF), a front of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an official said.

The searches were carried out at four locations -- one each in north Kashmir's Baramulla and Kupwara districts and south Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts -- a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said digital devices such as mobile phones, laptop, SIM cards and memory cards and incriminating material used for fabrication of improvised explosive devices, jihadi literature and posters have been seized during the searches.

The NIA identified the arrested overground workers (OGWs) as Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat of Baramulla and Fayaz Ahmad Khan of Kupwara and said they were in contact with their Pakistan-based handlers for providing logistic support for terrorist activities, spreading terrorist propaganda, radicalising and recruiting new members of TRF.

The case registered by the NIA on November 18 last year relates to activities of TRF and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir for indulging in violent activities in the Union Territory and other parts of the country, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Gul, along with other associate commanders of the LeT, has been recruiting OGWs to conduct reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting arms, ammunition and explosives to support the terrorists of LeT and TRF in order to launch attacks on security forces and execute targeted killings.

Further investigation in the case was underway, the NIA said.

