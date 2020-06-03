India News | NIA Conducts Search in Terror-funding Case of Banned CPI in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The NIA has conducted a search operation in a terror-funding case of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group in Jharkhand, an official said on Wednesday.

The search was conducted in the office premises of Ram Kripal Singh Construction Private Limited Company in the state capital Ranchi on Tuesday, he said.

During the search, several incriminating documents, including cash books and bank account details, were seized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the official said.

The case was registered under the relevant sections of the IPC, UAPA and CLA Act with the arrest of Manoj Kumar, aged about 38 years, of Jharkhand's Giridih district and the recovery of Rs six lakh in cash and other incriminating documents from his possession, he added.

Kumar had collected levy from contractors on the instructions of absconding accused Krishna Da, a Jharkhand Regional Committee member of the CPI (Maoist), the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The NIA re-registered the case in July 2018 against Kumar and Da under sections of the IPC, UAPA and CLA Act, he added.

Kumar, an employee of the RKS Construction Private Limited Company, was acting as a conduit between the construction firm and the Maoists in Giridih, the official said.

He was arrested while he was going to make a levy payment of Rs six lakh to CPI (Maoist) operatives, the NIA official said.

The levy amount collected by the CPI (Maoist) was being used for the purchase of arms and ammunition, explosives, recruitment of new cadres to expand the influence of the organisation (Maoist) and further committing disruptive activities, which threatened the security, sovereignty and integrity of the country, he said.

Further investigation in the case is on, the official added.

