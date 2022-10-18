New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out searches at three locations in Patna in connection with a case related to a self-radicalised individual propagating terror module 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' to conquer India through violence, an official said.

Accused Margub Ahmad Danish, alias 'Tahir', a resident of Phulwari Sharif in Patna district was arrested sometime back for anti-national activities and radicalisation of impressionable youth over social media, a spokesperson of the agency said.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Operational After 6-Hours Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance Works.

Ghazwa-e-Hind is an offshoot of banned global terror outfit Al-Qaida.

The official said the case was initially registered on July 14 at the Phulwarisharif police station and re-registered by the NIA on July 22.

Also Read | Adani Defence Systems and Technologies To Acquire Air Works for Rs 400 Crore.

During the searches conducted on the premises of the accused and other suspected persons, incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, were seized, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the investigations have revealed that Danish was a self-radicalised individual and was in contact with a number of foreign entities via a WhatsApp group created by him called "Ghazwa-e-Hind".

"In this group, terrorist acts and activities in Kashmir were being glorified with the view to radicalise impressionable youth. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind BD and was propagating conquest of India through violence," the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)