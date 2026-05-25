India News | NIA Conducts Searches at Three Locations in J-K in Terror Conspiracy Case

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at three locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with an ongoing terror conspiracy case, officials said.

The places searched by the NIA sleuths included Jamiat ul Banat, a school in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.

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Officials said the raids were part of the agency's continued efforts to dismantle networks involved in planning and facilitating terrorist activities in the Union Territory. The searches were conducted based on specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of incriminating materials and suspected links to terror operatives.

Teams of NIA officials, supported by local police and security forces, simultaneously searched the identified premises.

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The operation began early on Monday to unearth a larger terror network suspected of radicalising youth, arranging logistics, and coordinating activities aimed at disturbing peace and security in the region. The agency has been intensifying its crackdown on such networks in recent months.

While no immediate arrests have been confirmed, officials indicated that further action would be taken based on the evidence collected during the searches.

The NIA is also examining possible links of the suspects with banned terrorist organisations operating in and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The agency reiterated its commitment to neutralising terror threats and ensuring national security. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)