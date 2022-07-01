New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A special NIA court in Bilaspur has convicted seven people in connection with seizure of fake currency, stamp papers from them in 2019 and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment , officials said here Friday.

The case related to seizure of fake India currency notes having a face value of Rs 7.39 lakh and stamp papers and other material objects from the possession of the accused was earlier probed by the Janjgir-champa district police in Chhattisgarh before NIA re-registered it on August 9, 2019, they said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against the accused Devendra Chandra, Manoj Sahu, Rohit Bharadwaj, Dilip Mahilange, Doman Miri, Nohar Sinha and Hemlal Sahu -- all residents of Chhattisgarh -- on September 8, 2020, an agency spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The special NIA court in Bilaspur in its judgement on Thursday convicted these seven accused and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, the spokesperson said.

