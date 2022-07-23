New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on fugitive Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He is accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar.

"Hardeep Singh Nijjar is wanted by the National Investigation Agency in NIA case inthe conspiracy hatched by Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operating under Nijjar, to kill a Hindupriest at Jalandhar," read an official statement by the investigative agency.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi Gets Fresh Summons To Appear Before ED on July 26.

"Hardeep Singh Nijjar is presently residing in Canada and is the Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Nijjar is also promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of Sikhs for Justice in India," NIA in a statement said.

NIA has declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakhs against Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Any information pertaining to the above absconding accused leading to his arrest or apprehension, may be shared to the investigative agency, informed the NIA.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Omicron Sub-Variant BA 5 Found in Two Patients in Pune.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)