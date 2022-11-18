New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): National Investigation Agency Director General Dinkar Gupta on Friday hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing about a "significant reduction in terrorist activities" in the country during the past eight years.

He also lauded the Centre's zero-tolerance policy to terrorism and said that it has brought a "remarkable change" in the security scenario of the country.

Also Read | MC Stan - Shalin Bhanot Physical Violence in Bigg Boss 16: The Rapper Garners Support From the Fans of the Show, Trend Him on Twitter 'We Stand by Stan' (View Tweets).

Addressing the 3rd Ministerial Conference on Countering Financing of Terrorism, Gupta said, "It's an honour for me to welcome Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Sir, your zero-tolerance policy to terrorism, the whole of government approach, along with the strong and resolute leadership provided by you has brought about a remarkable change in the security scenario of the country."

"There has been a significant reduction in terrorist activities in India during the leadership of PM Modi in the last eight years. There has also been a large decrease in the overall economic impact of terrorism in India during this period," he added.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: ICMR Scientist Receives Beheading Videos in Threat Email, Sender Asks Him to Pay Rs 50,000; Complaint Lodged.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) said the conference will offer a unique platform for participating nations and organizations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing as well as steps required to address emerging challenges.

The conference will build on the gains and learnings of the previous two conferences held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019. It will also work towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate.

"It will be attended by about 450 delegates from across the world, including Ministers, Heads of Multilateral organisations and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Heads of Delegations," the PMO said.

During the Conference, deliberations will be held in four sessions which will focus on 'Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing', 'Use of Formal and Informal Channels of Funds for Terrorism', 'Emerging Technologies and Terrorist Financing' and 'International Co-operation to Address Challenges in Combating Terrorist Financing'.

PM Modi inaugurated the conference today while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conclude the event, conveying India's determination in its fight against terrorism and its support systems for achieving success against it.

On Thursday, India said that confirmation from China is still awaited while Pakistan and Afghanistan are not participating in the international event.

However, a total of 78 countries and multilateral organisations, including Ministers from 20 countries, have confirmed their presence at the two-day conference being organised on November 18 and November 19 here in the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)