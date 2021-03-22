Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 22 (ANI): Kochi National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday dismissed the bail petition of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

She had filed the bail petition in the gold smuggling case registered by NIA.

The agency has named Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS, and KT Ramees as the prime accused in its charge sheet in the scam.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.

It is being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Customs department.

During the probe of the Kerala gold smuggling case, the dollar smuggling case came to light. The case pertains to the smuggling of $1.9 lakh by UAE Consulate employee and Egyptian national Khalid Ali Shoukry through the Thiruvananthapuram airport in August 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)