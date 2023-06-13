New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed its second supplementary chargesheet against three accused persons in the case relating to the abduction and brutal murder of Naresh Singh Bhokta by the CPI (Maoist) or naxals, a banned organisation. The chargesheet has been filed in the NIA Special Court, Patna in Bihar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 against Vinay Yadav, Naval Ji and Jilebiya Yadav, all residents of Bihar.

It comes just days after the NIA conducted widespread searches in Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with the case. A total of nine persons have so far been arrested in the case, registered originally by Bihar Police on November 3, 2018, and taken over by the NIA on June 24 last year. The NIA had filed a supplementary chargesheet earlier on February 25 this year against one accused. NIA's investigations in the case had unearthed the involvement of top CPI (Maoist) Commanders in the conspiracy leading to the brutal murder of Naresh Singh Bhokta, committed with the aim of terrorising the people.

"Weapons and vehicles used in the murder of Naresh Singh Bhokta were recovered," said the NIA. All the three chargesheeted today were found to be members of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) or naxal organisation and were arrested on December 15 last year. They had attended the meeting of Zonal Commanders, and top leaders of CPI (Maoist), convened by accused Pramod Mishra in the forest of Anjanwa. It was at this meeting, that the decision to eliminate suspected police informers, including Bhokta, was taken. The trio, along with other co-accused persons, were involved in the abduction of Naresh Singh Bhokta and the conduct of the Jan Adalat (so-called public meeting) where it was decided to eliminate Bhokta, which eventually led to his unfortunate murder. (ANI)

