New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The NIA on Friday filed a charge sheet before a special court here against four accused for their alleged involvement in smuggling gold and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) into India from the UAE, officials said.

The charge sheet was filed under sections of the IPC and the UA(P) Act.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi on Plight of Wayanad People in View of SC Judgment Over Eco-Sensitive Zones.

Mohammad Shahjan of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar, Amir-Ul-Haq of Delhi's Daryaganj, Abdul Wahid of Delhi's Chand Bagh and Amandeep Singh of Ludhiana have been named in the charge sheet, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case pertains to the seizure of FICN having a face value of Rs 10 lakh and 175 gms of gold by Customs officials at the IGI airport in New Delhi from Mohammad Shahjan who had arrived from the UAE's Ras-al-Khaimah airport on January 12, the NIA said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1,447 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Death in Past 24 Hours.

This case was registered by the NIA on February 8.

Shahjan, who conspired with accused persons in India and abroad, knowingly smuggled FICNs and gold into India, the NIA spokesperson said, adding that his travel was facilitated by Amir-ul-Haq who had arranged for his visa and tickets to Dubai.

Amir-ul-Haq had received Amandeep Singh along with his consignment and was waiting at the airport to receive Shahjan for the consignment of FICN and gold when he was apprehended by Customs officials, the NIA said.

Abdul Wahid used to provide funds for the visa and tickets of the human couriers involved in smuggling of FICN and gold to India, and also used to dispose off the consignments received as per the directions received from Dubai based co-conspirators, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)