New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The NIA on Friday filed a charge-sheet against four persons linked to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) for their alleged involvement in recruiting youth and raising funds for the organisation, an official said.

They have been named in the charge-sheet for their role in criminal conspiracy of recruitment of youth and raising funds for the CPI (Maoist) through their frontal organisations Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) and Telangana Praja Front (TPF), an NIA spokesperson said.

Maddiletti, 31, state president of TVV; Menchu Sandeep, 26, state general secretary of TVV; Nalamasa Krishna, 38, state vice president of TPF and Yapa Narayana, 52, secretary, Telangana State Committee, CPI (Maoist) have been named in the charge-sheet filed under relevant provisions of the IPC and UA (P) Act, the official said.

Narayana, an underground leader of the CPI (Maoist), is absconding, the official said.

The case was first registered on October 8 last year under sections of the IPC, Telangana Public Security Act and UA (P) Act after a search at Maddiletti's house in Hyderabad led to the seizure of many incriminating letters, documents and digital devices, establishing his close association with senior CPI (Maoist) leaders and top leaders of their frontal organisations, the official said.

The members of frontal organisations like TVV, TPF, in association with underground leaders of the CPI (Maoist), were engaged in furthering its activities in the garb of welfare activities such as taking up issues concerning students and society, and raising funds through educational institutions and also luring, radicalising and recruiting youth into the CPI (Maoist) for engaging in anti-national activities against the democratically-elected governments, the NIA official said.

Further investigation in the case was underway.

