Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has filed charge sheet before a special court here against three persons in connection with a bomb blast that left one person dead in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district in January this year.

In the charge sheet, the NIA has named Kankan Karan, the owner of the house where the bomb had exploded while being manufactured, besides Samar Shankar Mandal and Ratan Pramanik.

The name of Karan's associate Anup Das who was killed in the blast in Paschim Bhanganmari village on January 3 also featured in the charge sheet filed on Friday, according to a statement of the central agency.

"Investigation has revealed that accused Samar Shankar Mondal had entered into a criminal conspiracy with other co-accused Ratan Pramanik, Kankan Karan and deceased accused Anup Das for preparation and unlawful possession of crude bombs and explosive substances with nefarious designs,” the statement read.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, said the NIA which took over the case on January 25.

