New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against twenty CPI (Maoist) cadres in Kerala's Edakkara case before the NIA court in Ernakulam, Kerala, said a press release.

The case relates to conspiracy for conducting physical and arms training, conducting Zonal Committee meeting of Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee of the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist) in the Nilambur forest in Malappuram district, Kerala in 2016 in order to strengthen the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) with the intention to commit terrorist acts and waging war against the Government of India.

The case was initially registered by Edakkara Police Station, Malappuram, Kerala on September 30, 2017, and taken over by ATS Kerala subsequently. NIA re-registered the case on August 20, 2021.

An investigation, conducted by NIA, established that the accused in the case were members of the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), and had trespassed into the reserve forests of Nilambur in Malappuram, Kerala, conspired for conducting training camps, organised meetings of the Zonal Committee of the banned terror outfit.

They also observed Commemoration Week and celebrated the formation day of CPI (Maoist), collected men and arms, conducted and participated in the arms and physical training by using prohibited arms in order to carry out terrorist acts for furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist).

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

