Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 25 (ANI): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) filed a second supplementary charge sheet before the special court here on Thursday against four members of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) including its Zonal Commander, for pertaining to the recovery of cash and arms and ammunitions.

In a statement, the NIA, said that the charge-sheet against the group members of TPC, a Jharkhand-based terrorist group, namely, Vikas Ganjhu, Avinash, Dashrath Ganjhu, Varun Ji, pertaining to the recovery of Rs 5 lakhs cash along with arms and ammunitions from Shyam Bhokta, a TPC operative.

The case was initially registered at Panki, Police Station, on November 23, 2017.

Tritiya Prastuti Committee is a break-away terrorist group of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), and an unlawful organisation proscribed by Jharkhand under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908.

TPC is involved in extortion and levy collection from the businessmen, industrialists, contractors involved in the government developmental projects in several districts of Jharkhand and Bihar, NIA said.

The absconding accused were remanded on September 2, 2020, and an investigation was established in which the arrested people were actively involved in extortion and levy collection for further strengthening TPC and to carry out various terrorist activities.

Earlier, NIA had filed the first supplementary charge sheet on July 23, 2017, against eight accused people, namely, Shyam Bhokta, Uchit Mahto, Premsagar Mahto, Amit Singh, Akraman Ji, Laxman Ganjhu, Kohram Ji, Mukesh Ganjhu, Nageswar Ganjhu, and Tarun Ji in this case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)