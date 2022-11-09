New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet related to the activities of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

The agency named Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias Hamza alias Daniyal, a resident of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, in the chargesheet filed before a Special Court here in the national capital.

The NIA mentions sections of the Arms act, Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in the chargesheet.

The case was registered suo moto by NIA on November 18, 2021.

During investigations, the NIA said, it emerged that the accused person Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat, who is associated with Pakistan-based handlers and operative commanders of LeT, had radicalized, motivated and instigated vulnerable youths to join terrorist groups such as TRF in Kashmir.

Bhat entered into a conspiracy with active terrorist commanders in the valley to train the youth of Kashmir to fabricate Improvised Explosive Devices and explosives using locally available chemicals, said the NIA.

"He, along with other co-accused and Pakistan-based handlers and operatives of LeT and TRF, actively participated in acts in support of the outfits", the agency said.

Bhatt also received funds from Pakistan-based operatives of LeT and facilitated the transfer of weapons in Kashmir for the furtherance of terrorist activities in India. (ANI)

