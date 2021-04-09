New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The NIA on Thursday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against three persons for their alleged involvement in selling smuggled heroin and channelling the proceeds through hawala to further the activities of banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), an official said.

The supplementary charge-sheet was filed against Rajender Singh, 29, of Amritsar, Parminder Pal Singh, 47, and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, 41, both from New Delhi but currently living in Dubai, under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the NIA official said.

The case relates to the seizure of 500 grams of heroin and drug proceeds amounting to about Rs 1,20,000 in May last year from one Jajbir Singh Samra and two others.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) re-registered the case and filed a charge-sheet against 10 accused under various sections of the IPC, the NDPS Act and the UAPA.

Rajender was instrumental in selling the smuggled heroin in India, while Parminder played an important role in channelling the proceeds through hawala from India to Dubai, the NIA official said.

Jasmeet, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, in turn, transferred the funds to entities based in Pakistan to further the activities of banned terrorist organisation KLF, the official said.

Jasmeet and Harmeet Singh, Pakistan-based self-styled KLF chief, have been instrumental in running a narco-terror network to strengthen the terrorist activities of the KLF, the NIA official said.

A network of narco-traffickers, terrorists and hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai was operating at the behest of Harmeet and Jasmeet and indulging in subversive activities against India, the official said.

Further investigation against the absconding accused continues.

