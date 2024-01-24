India News | NIA Impounds Vehicle in 2022 Haryana IED Seizure Case

Jan 24, 2024
New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday impounded a vehicle in a 2022 case relating to seizure of IEDs along with arms and ammunition in Haryana, an official spokesperson said.

The car was seized at Bastara Toll Plaza in Madhuban area of Haryana, in May 2022, from four men linked with Pakistan-based "listed terrorist" Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, the spokesperson said.

The vehicle, bearing registration no. PB29R-8889, has been seized by the NIA under the provisions of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as "proceeds of terrorism". The agency had registered the case after taking over the investigations from the Haryana Police on May 24, 2022.

On May 5, 2022, the Haryana Police had recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a pistol with two magazines and Rs 1.30 lakh cash from Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Amandeep Singh alias Deepa, Parminder Singh alias Pinder and Bhupinder Singh.

Jan 24, 2024
New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday impounded a vehicle in a 2022 case relating to seizure of IEDs along with arms and ammunition in Haryana, an official spokesperson said.

The car was seized at Bastara Toll Plaza in Madhuban area of Haryana, in May 2022, from four men linked with Pakistan-based "listed terrorist" Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, the spokesperson said.

The vehicle, bearing registration no. PB29R-8889, has been seized by the NIA under the provisions of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as "proceeds of terrorism". The agency had registered the case after taking over the investigations from the Haryana Police on May 24, 2022.

On May 5, 2022, the Haryana Police had recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a pistol with two magazines and Rs 1.30 lakh cash from Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Amandeep Singh alias Deepa, Parminder Singh alias Pinder and Bhupinder Singh.

They had stored the terror hardware consignment in a specially designed cavity in their Innova MUV for delivery in Adilabad, Telangana on the directions of Rinda, a leader of the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

During investigations, it was found that the accused had received multiple consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics sent by terrorist Sandhu alias Rinda from Pakistan through drones at pre-decided locations near the Indo-Pak border.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

