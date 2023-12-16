New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the Popular Front of India (PFI) terror recruitment case, has issued lookout notices for several accused in the murder of RSS leader Srinivasan, a resident of Kerala's Palakkad, on April 16, 2022.

"REQUEST FOR INFORMATION These accused persons belonging to PFI were involved in a larger conspiracy to target individuals from other community and were involved in the murder of Srinivasan from Palakkad, Kerala on 16.4.2022. Any information about them, please WhatsApp/DM +919497715294," the NIA posted from it's official 'X' handle.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Vahab and Muhammed Yazer Arafath from Ernakulam district, Abdul Rasheed K , Ayoob TA, Muhammaed Manzoor, Shahul Hameed and Muhammedali KP from Palakkad district and Safeekh P from Malappuram district.

The NIA has also shared some pictures of an unidentified accused who was involved in the murder of Srinivasan.

"The unknown person in the pictures below was involved in the murder of Srinivasan, a resident of Palakkad, Kerala on 16.4.2022. He is wanted in NIA RC02/2022/NIA/KOC (PFI Kerala case). If you have any information about him, please share via WhatsApp@ 9497 715 924, email info.koc.nia@gov.in," the NIA posted on 'X'.

In addition to this, the NIA has also issued lookout notices for several accused "involved in recruitment of impressionable youth into PFI and were motivating them for waging violent jihad against Indian government with an aim to threaten the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India."

It has also requested information for a person who chopped off the palm of one TJ Joseph, a college professor from Thodupuzha, Kerala, on July 4, 2010.

It has issued lookout notices for the accused involved in the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru and a prominent Hindu community leader in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Moreover, it has requested information on accused persons who had formed a terrorist gang and committed the murder of one Ramalingam "to terrorise the general people" at Kumbakonam of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on February 5, 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)