Patna (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across Bihar on Thursday as part of its efforts to expose and foil the naxal conspiracy to revive and strengthen the proscribed organisation in the Magadh zone, officials said.

The raids were conducted at the premises of accused and suspected persons at 31 locations in Aurangabad, Rohtash, Kaimur, Gaya and Saran (Chhapra).

As per an official, it led the NIA to unearth the involvement of Naxal commanders in the conspiracy to revive the outfit and its cadres in Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

