New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency on Friday conducted searches at seven places in Jharkhand in the terror funding case of Magadh Amrapali Colliery.

Of the total places raided, six are in Chatra district and one in Ranchi.

During the searches conducted at the premises of the suspects, the NIA claimed, it has seized firearms, ammunition, Rs 3,66,000 in cash, 11 vehicles, incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized.

The case pertains to the raising of terror funds and money laundering by a splinter group of Naxals in Left Wing Extremism affected states of Jharkhand and Bihar.

Some of the locals had formed an illegal operating committee in the coal region of Amrapali or Magadh which was working for the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), declared an unlawful association by the state of Jharkhand, said the NIA.

"They were raising illegitimate funds from the contractors, transporters, DO holders and coal businessmen for TPC leaders namely Gopal Singh Bhokta, Mukesh Ganjhu, KohramJi, AkrmanJi. Anischay Ganjhu, Bhikan Ganjhu, Deepu Singh alias Bhikan and Bindu Ganjhu."

The case was initially registered on January 11, 2016, in the Chatra district and was re-registered by the NIA on February 16, 2018. (ANI)

