New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at six locations in Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case registered last year following the murder of two non-locals in the Valley.

The raids are underway at the locations of suspects linked to the case since Tuesday morning.

The move comes months after the NIA, as part of its efforts to dismantle the Kashmir terror network, attached the immovable property of a key terror accused linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot 'The Resistance Front' ('TRF').

The property of Adil Manzoor Langoo was attached in the case relating to the brutal killing of two non-locals at Shala Kadal, Srinagar, in February last year.

The weapon used in the commission of the crime was recovered, along with ammunition, from the 10 Marlas property which had been transferred to Langoo's father and some others by its original owner. The property, located in Zaldagar, Srinagar, was attached under Section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in November last year.

The case (RC-01/2024/NIA/JMU) relates to a conspiracy hatched by Langoo, along with two others, identified as Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood. Led by their TRF and LeT handler based in Pakistan, the conspiracy was aimed at killing of innocent people in India with the objective of spreading terror and inciting violence.

Investigations led to the arrest of Langoo, Dar and Dawood following the killing of the two non-locals on February 7 last year, while the Pakistan-based mastermind Jahangir is still at large. Langoo, who was arrested on February 12, was chargesheeted along with the other accused in August and is currently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar. He is facing trial under various sections of IPC, UA(P) Act and Indian Arms Act.

TRF, which surfaced in 2019 as a proxy outfit of LeT is also designated as a terrorist organisation. It has been responsible for several attacks and killings of non-local civilians in Kashmir, including those belonging to religious minorities. The outfit is also behind several attacks on Indian security forces including local policemen. (ANI)

