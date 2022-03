New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered 103 cases of terror financing since its inception in 2008 and arrested 786 accused, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said charge sheets were filed against 865 accused in 92 cases.

Also Read | #JammuandKashmir Lt Governor #ManojSinha on Tuesday That Said That Union … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

He said the federal anti-terror agency secured conviction of 97 accused in 16 cases.

"Since its inception, the National Investigation Agency has registered 103 cases of terror financing, in which 786 accused have been arrested. Charge sheets have been filed in 92 cases against 865 accused persons," he said replying to a question.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Orders Temporary Stay on NA Tax Recovery From Housing Societies in Mumbai Suburbs.

The minister said the manpower and infrastructure requirements of the NIA are reviewed from time to time and steps taken to enhance its capacity so that it is able to carry out its mandate effectively.

He said the NIA, with its headquarters in New Delhi, has 18 branch offices in the country. Of them, 10 branch offices at Chandigarh, Ranchi, Imphal, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar, and 481 additional posts have been created since July 2019.

Besides, on the basis of requirements projected by the NIA, the government also sanctions, from time to time, the posts of specialists including, legal, scientific, information technology experts etc, Rai said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)