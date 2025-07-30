New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a total of 677 cases for investigation as of June 30, 2025, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In his reply, Rai revealed that, over the past three years (since 2022), judgments had been delivered in 78 NIA cases, with the agency achieving an impressive conviction rate of 97.43%.

"As of June 30, 2025, a total of 541 posts remain vacant across various ranks in the NIA," MoS Nityanand Rai said.

He further added, "During the last three years (i.e., 2022 onwards), judgements have been pronounced in 78 NIA cases with a conviction rate of 97.43%."

As for staffing, the Minister shared that the NIA currently has 1,901 sanctioned posts across various ranks. However, as of June 30, 2025, a total of 541 positions remain vacant, including key roles such as Inspectors (77), Sub-Inspectors (93), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (54), Constables (37), and other technical and administrative posts.

Notably, the vacancies also include specialised roles such as Cyber Forensic Examiners, Data Entry Operators, Network Administrators, and Fingerprint Experts, indicating staffing challenges in these critical areas.

On the issue of the National Population Register (NPR), MoS Rai confirmed that no decision has been made to update it.

"No decision has been taken to update the National Population Register. The intent to conduct the census has been notified. The period of conducting the house listing and housing census will be notified in due course," said Minister of State (MoS) Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply on the census.

The Home Ministry further informed the House that the Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will focus on the housing census, while the second phase will cover population enumeration, demographics, and caste details.

MoS Nityanand Rai stated, "The Government of India has notified its intent to conduct the Census in the Gazette on June 16, 2025. The Census will be conducted in two phases. In phase one, i.e., house listing and housing census, the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected."

"Subsequently, in the second phase, i.e., population enumeration, the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected. In the census, caste enumeration will also be done," MoS Rai said. (ANI)

