New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out searches at 20 locations spread across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka in connection with alleged Maoist training camps organised in Nilambur forest area in 2016, officials said.

"The searches have been carried out at 12 locations in Tamil Nadu in the districts of Chennai, Coimbatore, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Kanyakumari, and Krishnagiri, three locations in Kerala in the districts of Wayanad, Thrissur, and Kannur, and five locations in Karnataka in the districts of Chikmagalur, Udupi and Shimoga, Karnataka," an NIA Spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

The central agency took over investigation of the case on August 20, 2021 from the Kerala police which was investigating it since 2017, they said.

"The case pertains to alleged conspiracy by members of banned terrorist group CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist Organisation for conducting training camp, arms training, flag hoisting and celebrations for formation day of CPI (Maoist) during the last week of September 2016 in the Nilambur forest area and also for engaging in anti-national activities, threatening the unity, integrity and security of India," the Spokesperson said.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends Greetings on the Eve of Durga Puja.

The Kerala Police had on May 18, 2021 charge-sheeted five persons Kalidas, Danish alias Krishna, Rajan Chittilapilly, Dinesh D H and T K Rajeevan.

"Investigation by NIA is continuing against the involvement of remaining 20 members of CPI (Maoist)," the official said.

The NIA recovered a number of digital storage devices besides mobile phones, SIM cards, documents including books, manifesto, pamphlets, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)