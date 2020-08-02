Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted a search at the residence of Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil in Noida, an accused in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

A special NIA court had earlier this week remanded Hany Babu, 54, an associate professor in the Department of English of Delhi University, to the NIA till August 4.

The case pertains to the violence, which erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle on January 1 in 2018, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

Notably, the Pune Police had also conducted searches at the Noida residence of Hany Babu in September last year. (ANI)

