Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the national capital on Monday took custody of Nabeel Siddiique Khatri and Sadia Anwar Sheikh, accused in a case related to activities of ISIK (Islamic State - Khorasan Province).

Both were arrested from Pune's Kondhwa and Yerwada yesterday.

"Sadia Sheikh was continuously in touch with Jahanzaib Sami and Hina Bashir Beigh (a Kashmiri couple earlier arrested) and Abdullah Basith (lodged in Tihar Jail) on secure messaging applications and deliberating on how to propagate the ideology of ISIS and further its activities in India," the NIA said in a statement.

"It has also come to light that along with Jahanzeb Sami and Abdullah Basith, accused Nabeel Khatri was also actively involved in the planning to carry out violent terrorist attacks in India by arranging logistic support to further the activities of ISIS in India," the NIA added.

The NIA further disclosed: "It has also been revealed that Sadia Sheikh was in contact with ISIS recruiters through social media since 2015. She was planning to execute a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir and was detained by J-K Police in 2018." (ANI)

