New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the Jammu and Kashmir Kokernag encounter case that occurred in September earlier this year in which a colonel, a major and a soldier from the Indian Army, a DySP of J-K Police, and Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Uzair Khan were killed, sources said on Thursday.

The NIA, a source privy to the development told ANI, took over the case following an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this week.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Verdict: Varanasi Court to Present ASI Scientific Report on Masjid Survey Today.

The NIA registered a fresh case after taking over the case soon after receiving the MHA order and started an investigation into it giving charge to a Superintendent of Police rank officer deputed at its regional branch office.

Indian Army lost 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Commanding Officer Col Manpreet Singh, company commander Major Ashish Dhonchak, Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat and trooper Pardeep Singh on September 13 at Gadole Forest of Kokernag in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was completed after six days on September 19.

Also Read | UGC NET 2023: NTA Likely To Release December Answer Key of National Eligibility Test Exam Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Stating about the Kokernag encounter, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh had said that it was the handiwork of some vested interests to blow the Kokernag encounter out of proportion.

The DGP had said that terrorists opened the fire first in the encounter leading to the killing of three officers.

He also explained that when security forces opened fire at the terrorists first, it was to our advantage. "In Kokernag, terrorists were waiting and took advantage of the fire first that led to the killing of two army officers and a police officer."

He also said that the operation took seven days and was conducted successfully.

In the operation, the security personnel managed to kill the dreaded LeT terrorist Uzair Khan along with his associate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)