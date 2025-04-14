New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Nibe Space Private Limited (Subsidiary of the Company) gets the approval for registration with IN-SPACe for operations as a 'Data Disseminator' for the dissemination of Earth Observation (EO) data pertaining to Indian Territory with a Ground Sampling Distance (GSD) greater than 30 cm, according to a release.

This registration marks a crucial step for Nibe Space to contribute to India's growing space ecosystem by facilitating the controlled and compliant distribution of EO data. With this registration, Nibe Space is now officially recognised under IN-SPACe's regulatory framework, ensuring adherence to national guidelines and policies for space-based data dissemination.

The signing ceremony was held on April 8 in the presence of Dnyaneshwar Nibe, Director Nibe Space Private Limited, and PK Jain, Director, PMA, IN-SPACe, representing IN-SPACe, the nodal agency of the Government of India responsible for regulating space activities and granting authorizations, the release added.

Commenting on this achievement, Dnyaneshwar Nibe stated, "This authorization from IN-SPACe reinforces our commitment to advancing space-based data services in India. We are dedicated to leveraging EO data for various applications while ensuring full compliance with regulatory standards."

He further commented that Nibe Space remains committed to supporting national and global initiatives by providing high-quality EO data, fostering innovation, and enhancing the accessibility of geospatial intelligence.

Established in 2021 under the leadership of Ganesh Ramesh Nibe, the company and its subsidiaries specialise in manufacturing a wide spectrum of Critical Components catering to the Defence industry such as fabrication of Structures and Sub-assemblies for programmes such as Modular Bridge, Rudder Blade Assembly, Pinaka Launcher, and MRSAM launcher, for the tri-services of Indian defence, to components of Electronic systems, Small arms (such as Assault Rifles and LMGs), and Space projects, for domestic as well as international applications.NIBE Limited, along with its subsidiaries, is committed towards continuously refining and adapting its approach, positioning itself as a leader in the defence industry, the release added. (ANI)

