Noida, Aug 4 (PTI) A Nigerian national was arrested in Greater Noida on Thursday on charges of phone theft, police said.

The accused had stolen two mobile phones from the house of another person living in the same housing society as him, they said.

"Iweka Precious Ehiedy is a Nigerian national who was staying at the Alstonia Apartments in Surajpur, Greater Noida. An FIR was lodged against him over the theft of two mobile phones from a resident of the same society," a police spokesperson said.

On the basis of the FIR, the accused was arrested after the stolen mobile phones were recovered from his possession, the official said.

Further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out, the police added.

