New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested an interstate Nigerian drug peddler and seized 250 grams of cocaine from his possession at New Delhi Railway Station.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Victor Kaine (35), who came to India two years back on business Visa.

Also Read | PM-CARES Fund Row Raised in Lok Sabha: Adhir Chowdhury Asks ‘How Much Fund Health Ministry Received?’ Harsh Vardhan Responds.

"On September 19, 2020, a police team on patrolling duty to keep watch on the passengers and commuters inside and outside New Delhi Railway Station noticed accused standing in suspicious condition near Taxi Stand. Finding police team nearby, he started walking fast but the team chased him and apprehended," the police said.

On asking to produce identity credentials and passport, he showed the photocopy of his visa which had expired in the month of August 2020. On Checking his bag, a pouch containing powder was found. On checking with the Narcotics Detection Kit, it was found to be cocaine weighing 250 grams, police added.

Also Read | Farm Legislations Will Snatch Livelihood of 62 Crore Farmers, Says Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala.

Kaine stayed in Trichy, Tamil Nadu and later on shifted to Bengaluru. He had been visiting Delhi frequently and supplying cocaine through local contacts in the rave parties organised in the farmhouses in Delhi-NCR.

"Further raids have been on to catch the other associates in the drug racket in Delhi and Bengaluru," police said.

A case under section 21 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and 14 Foreigners Act has been registered at Police Station, New Delhi Railway Station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)