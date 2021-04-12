Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI): A Nigerian was arrested for allegedly duping two people here to the tune of Rs 4.9 lakh under the guise of sending giftsafter making friends with them in the social media, police said on Monday.

The accused, who came to India on a business visa in 2010 and was running a cloth business in Delhi, was arrested there on April 9. He was brought to Hyderabad on transit warrant, Rachakonda Commissioner of PoliceMaheshM Bhagwat said.

The foreigner was held in connection with two cases registered during August 2020 wherein, he, after making friends with two people in the social media, told them that he was sending them giftslike a high-end phone, laptop among others through courier, the police said.

After impersonating as official from the Customs Department, he contacted the two and told them to pay for various charges to claim thegifts, they said.

Believing this, the two deposited Rs 1,62,000 and Rs 3,29,700 respectively into the bank accounts furnished to them by the Nigerian and got cheated, they added.

