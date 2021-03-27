Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday informed that a night curfew in Mumbai is likely from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28.

Speaking to reporters, Pednekar said, "Amid a surge in Covid cases, night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will seal the residential societies with five or more cases. We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and 'chawls'."

"Hotels and pubs to remain closed during the night curfew. Only essential services will be allowed," said Mumbai Mayor.

"Six states--Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.57 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 6 states," informed the press release by the Union Health Ministry today.

62,258 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 36,902. It is followed by Punjab with 3,122 while Chhattisgarh reported 2,665 new cases. Also, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 73 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

Yesterday, BMC ina notice declared a night curfew across the state, including Mumbai, from March 28, 2021. However, the timings of the curfew were not informed.

"In order to limit the spread of #COVID19 cases in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister has declared a night curfew across the state, including Mumbai, from March 28, 2021. In addition, malls too have been instructed to stay shut between 8pm-7am," tweeted BMC. (ANI)

