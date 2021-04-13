Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Sukma district administration on Tuesday said that a night curfew will be imposed in Sukma from April 15 in the wake of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Sukma District Collector said that curfew will be in effect from midnight to 7 am.

"The order will come into effect from April 15," he said.

According to Union Health Ministry, Chhattisgarh reported 8,579 new COVID-19 cases, 4,865 discharges, and 132 deaths on Monday.

A total of 3,52,986 patients have recovered in the state and it has. 98,856 active cases. (ANI)

