New Delhi, June 9 (PTI) Nightlife circuits, integrating location of heritage assets with GIS based system, public plazas and cultural hubs are among the plans outlined for heritage sector in the Master Plan 2041 by the DDA.

According to the plan, location of all heritage assets that are maintained by respective agencies shall be integrated with the GIS based Delhi Spatial Information System.

The list of the heritage assets shall be updated every five years in order to assess their condition and take the necessary steps towards conservation.

The plan by the DDA aims to significantly address issues of safety, encroachment and lack of infrastructure associated with public spaces to foster a vibrant public realm in the city.

"This will provide numerous benefits across all three goals of the plan with better walkability, public life, social cohesion, health, creativity and boost local businesses, retail, cultural economies," the draft said.

The plan gives provisions for undertaking eco-sensitive rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains and strategies for creating greenways along buffers of drains.

"This will encourage sensitively designed new public spaces alongside water bodies in areas that were previously neglected," it said.

"Cultural hotspots such as Shahjahanabad, the Central Vista and India Gate lawns, Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, Mehrauli, etc. are places of intense public activity, attracting locals as well as tourists. Other specific hubs with a concentration of socio-cultural activities shall be identified (like Mandi House, Lodhi Institutional Area and Art precinct, Dilli Haat, Dastakaar Haats)," it added.

Efforts shall be made to improve the public realm in and around such sites.

The plan promotes development of privately owned public spaces (POPs) that shall remain private property and be maintained by the owner or developer, but provide open public access during regulated hours at ground or elevated levels within buildings.

