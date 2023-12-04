New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarka court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Sahil Gahlot's father, Virender Singh Gahlot, in view of serious and grave allegations against him. The court also said that the threat and intimidation of the public witness cannot be ruled out.

Sahil and his father, along with other accused, have been in judicial custody in the Nikki Yadav murder case of February 2023.

Delhi police have filed a charge sheet and the case is at the stage of arguments on charges against the accused persons

Additional Sessions Judge Gurmohina Kaur on Monday dismissed the bail plea after hearing the submissions and considering the facts of the case.

The judge said, "It is seen from the facts and circumstances that the allegations against the applicant or accused are grave and serious in nature. The matter is at the stage of consideration on charge."

"The possibility of accused threatening or intimidating public witnesses cannot be ruled out in the facts and circumstances of the case. Further, there are chances of accused fleeing away the process of law," ASJ Kaur said in the order passed on December 4.

"In the considered opinion of the Court, no ground is made out for the grant of bail to the accused at this stage. Hence, the same is dismissed," the court said.

The court said the perusal of record reflects that, as per police, the present accused was against the relationship of the co-accused, Sahil Gahlot with the deceased Nikki Yadav.

It also said that it is further the case of the prosecution that the accused did not accept the deceased Nikki Yadav as daughter-in-law despite marriage of co-accused Sahil Gahlot with deceased on 01.10.2020 at Arya Samaj Mandir and the accused fixed the marriage of co-accused Sahil Gahlot with another girl and pursuant to criminal conspiracy, co-accusedSahil Gahlot killed Nikki Yadav on 10.02.2023.

It is also the case of the prosecution that the accused took the key of the dhaba from his house and reached at the Dhaba to open the same and helped to conceal the dead body in the refrigerators kept in the Dhaba.

It was submitted by the counsel for accused that IO has filed a charge sheet on 11.05.2023, after completion of investigation and FSL results related to CCTV footage is still awaited.

Accused is in judicial custody since 17.02.2023 and is no longer required for further investigation.

Counsel argued that as per the prosecution story, after the recovery of dead body, co-accused Sahil Gahlot was arrested and a false story was concocted to implicate the family members and the friends of accused Sahil Gahlot.

On the other hand, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Dushyant Siwatch opposed the bail application on the ground that the allegations against the accused are grave and serious in nature.

APP submitted that the accused had helped co-accused Sahil Gahlot in hiding the dead body of the deceased Nikki Yadav in the refrigerator kept in the dhaba of co-accused Sahil Gahlot and has actively involved in criminal conspiracy with other co-accused persons.

He argued that the co-accused, Sahil Gahlot hatched a criminal conspiracy with other co-accused persons including present accused to kill the deceased girl so that accused Sahil Gahlot could get married to another girl as fixed by his parents (accused).

It was further submitted that on 10.02.2023, co-accused Sahil Gahlot solemnized his marriage with another girl and with the help of co-accused persons including applicant/accused concealed and helped to hide the dead body of the deceased inside a refrigerator at his Khao Piyo Dhaba, Kair Road, Village Mitrao, Delhi.

APP also It submitted that in the morning of 10.02.2023, his mobile connection was also found in the area of Uttam Nagar where deceased Nikki Yadav was residing and was present along with co-accused in the vicinity of co-accused Sahil Gahlot with the intention of providing him assistance.

It was also submitted that there is possibility of the applicant or accused threatening or intimidating the witness. It is prayed that accused should not be released on bail.

The investigation officer (IO) submitted that there is a possibility of applicant or accused threatening or intimidating public witnesses who are star witnesses and are residing in the same locality.

The IO further submitted that present applicant or accused has previous involvement and had been convicted in a riots and attempt to murder case of PS Najafgarh for the offence under Section 147/148/149/323/324/308/307/304/34 IPC. (ANI)

