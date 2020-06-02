India News | Nine Coronavirus Cases Reported in Puducherry, Tally Rises to 82

Puducherry, Jun 2 (PTI) Nine fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Tuesday taking the total number of infections in the union territory to 82, a top Health department official said.

Nine patients were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College hospital here while five people were discharged, taking the total number of active cases to 52, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told reporters here.

Also Read | Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Appoints Ramesh Jarkiholi as Belagavi District In-Charge, K Gopalaiah as Hassan In-Charge.

The total number of patients treated and discharged so far is 30, he said.

He further said Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions had no active coronavirus cases.PTI Cor SS

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Path of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug on June 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)