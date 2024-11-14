Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday evening ordered transfer of 38 police officers including Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of nine districts in the Union Territory (UT).

The transfer and postings of district police chiefs of Baramulla, Ganderbal, Handwara, Rajouri, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Reasi and police district of Awantipora have taken place with six of 10 districts of Jammu division getting new police chiefs.

According to an order issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Chandrakar Bharti, 38 SSPs and SPs have been transferred, including additional SPs, commandants of armed battalions, police headquarters, traffic, security and CID wings.

According to the order, Gurinderpal Singh is new SSP of Baramulla district, followed by Raghav S and Gaurav Sikarwar as SSPs for Ganderbal and Rajouri respectively.

Virendra Kumar Manhas and Sandeep Kumar Mehta have been posted as new SSPs of Samba and Doda districts respectively.

Javed Iqbal will serve as SSP of Kishtwar while Shafqat Hussain and Paramveer Singh have been appointed as district police chiefs of Poonch and Reasi districts respectively.

Mushtaq Ahmed is the new SSP of Handwara district and Sajjad Ahmad Shah has been appointed as SSP of Awantipora police district.

In further assignments, Bhishma Qazi has been appointed as SP City East Srinagar with Vivek Shekhar Sharma serving as SP Narwal in Jammu.

