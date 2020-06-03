India News | Nine Fresh COVID-19 Positive Cases in Ladakh, Tally Reaches 90

Jammu, Jun 3 (PTI) Nine more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 90, officials said on Wednesday.

All the new positive cases -- seven in Kargil and two in Leh districts -- have been shifted to an isolation ward from quarantine facilities and the contract tracing is under progress, health department officials said.

They said one COVID-19 patient from Leh district was discharged from Mahabodhi hospital on Tuesday after the second negative report of the patient was received by the health department, raising the number of those who were cured of the disease to 48.

The condition of the rest 41 active cases -- 33 in Kargil and eight in Leh district -- is "stable", the officials said.

Ladakh has so far reported one coronavirus-related death.

Meanwhile, the Army announced the postponement of recruitment rallies planned from June 12 to June 27 at various locations in the union territory due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Keeping in view the present COVID-19 situation and a large number of positive cases being coming up, the recruitment rallies planned from June 12 to 27 at various locations of UT, Ladakh, have been postponed," an Army official said.

He said fresh dates would be announced later.

