Osmanabad, Jun 14 (PTI) Nine people were arrested in connection with theft of agricultural produce like soybean, jowar, gram etc from various areas of Osmanabad in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

While seven of those held used to steal the items, two are receivers who used to sell them ahead, a crime branch official said.

"Food grains and a vehicle, all totaling Rs 6.60 lakh, have been seized from them," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)