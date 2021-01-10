Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Nine Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in the sea on Saturday, informed Indian Coast Guard.

All the nine fishermen belonged to Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and one of their boat was also apprehended, it said.

Fishermen named as Grace, Valan Kausik, Michaeus, Kingston, Sam Stiller, Nijan, Brighton, Kishok, Mari and the captured boat number was IND-TN-10-MM-296, it added. (ANI)

