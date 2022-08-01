New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A total of nine judges were on Monday appointed to two high courts.

While four judges and three additional judges - all serving as judicial officers - were appointed to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, two additional judges - both advocates - were appointed to the Allahabad High Court.

Also Read | MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 2557 Draftsman And Other Posts At peb.mp.gov.in; Check Details Here.

According to separate law ministry notifications, Adusumalli Venkata Ravindra Babu, Vakkalagadda Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar, Syamsunder Bandaru and Srinivas Vutukuru were appointed judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, in that order of seniority.

Similarly, Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and Duppala Venkata Ramana were appointed as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years.

Also Read | ITR Filing: New Record of Over 72.42 Lakh ITRs Filed On A Single Day, 5.83 Crore IT Returns Filed Till July 31.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

Saurabh Srivastava and Om Prakash Shukla were appointed as additional judges of the Allahabad High Court for a period of two years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)