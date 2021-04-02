Nagpur, Apr 1 (PTI) The Forest Department of the Maharashtra government on Thursday constituted a nine-member committee consisting of senior officials to conduct an inquiry into the alleged suicide of Range Forest Officer Deepali Chavan.

An order to this effect was issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests G Saiprakash.

Chavan allegedly shot herself with her service revolver at Harisal in Amravati district last month.

Her suicide note blamed a senior forest department official for harassing her and forcing her to take the extreme step, police had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)