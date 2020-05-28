India News | Nine New COVID-19 Cases in Nagaland, Total Count at 18

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], May 28 (ANI): Nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 18 in the state.

Out of the new cases, six have been identified from Dimapur and three have been detected in Tuensang. Also Read | Thane Bandh: Complete Shutdown in Thane City Till May 31 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise.

The information was given by state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

A total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India of which 67,692 have recovered or migrated. (ANI) Also Read | Assam's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 856 With 25 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)