Gurugram, Jul 2 (PTI) Nine persons, including five women, were arrested for operating a fake call centre here, police said on Saturday.

The police recovered Rs 13.40 lakhs from the possession of call centre owners.

According to the police, the cybercrime police team got a tip off that the fake call centre was being run from a rented building located in DLF phase-2.

"We have nabbed call centre owners and one of their accomplices. The arrested accused are identified as owners Ashu Arora and Prateek Kumar and other Mritunjay. The accused revealed that the call centre was being run for the last one month. Rs 13.40 lakhs also has been recovered from their possession and now all three sent to jail," said Sanjeev Balhara, ACP, DLF and Cyber crime.

The other arrested male accused have been identified as Chanchi Kichan, Hika Assumi, Ato Vero and Mukesh Sharma while the owners were absconding.

According to the police, the fake call centre was being operated in a rented building and was allegedly cheating foreign nationals by posing as the members of the federal police department and threatening them to suspend their national identity number.

The trio accused were produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody, they added.

