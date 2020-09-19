Nagpur, Sep 19 (PTI) Nine senior workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who live in the organization's headquarters here have tested positive for coronavirus, a Sangh functionary said on Saturday.

"Nine swayamsevaks, mostly senior citizens, tested positive two or three days ago. All have been quarantined properly and the headquarters has been fully sanitized," he said.

Also Read | Parliament’s Monsoon Session Likely to be Curtailed as Several MPs Test COVID-19 Positive: Reports.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi were not in the headquarters when these workers tested positive, he said.

Around 20 senior swayamsevaks (volunteers) live at the RSS headquarters.

Also Read | 'Ghar Tak Fibre', 9 Highway Projects to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Poll-Bound Bihar on September 21.

Meanwhile, due to rising coronavirus cases in the city, Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi has appealed for a `Janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday till September 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)