Bhadohi (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday rescued nine West Bengal children being made to work as labourers in three carpet factories here, an official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Will Likely Prevent Disease, Death Regardless of Variant: WHO.

All the children, hailing from Malda in West Bengal and falling in the age group of nine to 14 years, were rescued following a series of joint raids by local police and UP's Labour Department officials, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Man Robs iPhone at Knife-Point to Gift His Girlfriend, Held.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided three carpet factories belonging to three brothers and rescued the children, Labour Enforcement Officer Pratima Maurya said.

The factory owners fled during the raid, Maurya said, adding the children's statements have been recorded.

The children will be sent for medical examination on Friday, Maurya said, adding a case is being registered against the carpet factory owners.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)